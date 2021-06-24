ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
IMF says Pakistan talks ongoing, further discussion needed on structural reforms

  • IMF spokesman Gerry Rice declines to say if disbursements under $6 billion financing program had been halted
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is holding open, constructive discussions with Pakistan as part of a sixth review of the country's 39-month, $6 billion financing program that began in 2019, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice declined to say if disbursements under that program had been halted, but said further discussions were needed about Pakistan's fiscal spending plans, structural reforms, particularly in the tax and energy sectors, and social spending.

IMF staff were unable to complete the talks during a recent mission, but the global lender remained "fully engaged" and aimed to resume the discussions in the period ahead, Rice told a regular IMF briefing.

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

"We stand ready to continue to support Pakistan," he said. "As the recovery gains strength, it will be important to accelerate the implementation of policies and reforms needed to address some of the long-standing challenges facing the Pakistani economy."

Pakistan this month set a target of 4.8% growth in gross domestic product for the 2021-22 financial year and a fiscal deficit target of 6.3%.

Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year

The country, which borders India, Afghanistan and Iran, surpassed growth projections in the 2020-21 financial year despite a third wave of COVID-19 infections, reaching GDP growth of 3.96%, after a 0.47% contraction in 2019-20.

Pakistan IMF gdp economy EFF $6 billion

