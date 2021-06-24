ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's E&P consortium to incorporate special purpose vehicle

  • Consortium shall incorporate a company in Abu Dhabi Global Market or Pakistan, says notice to PSX
Ali Ahmed 24 Jun 2021

A consortium of the country's major oil and gas companies has decided to incorporate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in Abu Dhabi or Pakistan in its bid to qualify for the oil block award.

“A consortium comprising Mari Petroleum Company Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, and Government Holding (Private) Limited, shall incorporate a company/special purpose vehicle (a "NewCo"), in Abu Dhabi Global Market or Pakistan, with each consortium partner having 25% shareholding in the NewCo,” read Mari Petroleum's filing to the bourse on Thursday.

The consortium has submitted a bid for one of the blocks offered in the Abu Dhabi Bid Round 2019 and incorporation of the NewCo is one of the conditions precedent to qualify for the award.

$400 million investment over five years: Consortium to bid for Abu Dhabi oil block

“The award shall be granted by the Supreme Council for Finance and Economic Affairs (SCFEA) of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and that no decision in this regard has so far been made. In case the block is not awarded to the consortium, the NewCo shall be dissolved,” said MPCL.

In its second bid round, Abu Dhabi offered five blocks (two onshore and 3 offshore) through competitive bidding submission deadline of December 31, 2019. The un-risked in-place exploration potential of these blocks is estimated at 6 billion barrels of oil and 44 TFC of gas encompassing a total area of 34,000 sq km.

Abu Dhabi's second bid round provides a major opportunity for the consortium of Pakistan's E&P companies to join the world renowned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and unlock untapped resources in one of the world's largest hydrocarbon super-basins by investing in a trusted and reliable business environment.

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

If the consortium is declared a successful bidder by SCFEA, all the partners of the consortium will invest $100 million each in the SPV. Total investment by all consortium partners amounts to $400 million.

It added that the members of the consortium are required to provide a parent company guarantee for all obligations of the NewCo under the definitive agreements to ADNOC and SCFEA.

ADNOC OGDCL PPL Oil and gas mpcl UAE's Adnoc

Pakistan's E&P consortium to incorporate special purpose vehicle

Punjab police close to arresting culprits behind Lahore blast, says Rashid

Global institution like WHO should decide on vaccine acceptability: Asad Umar

Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA

Cherat Cement approves Rs34b greenfield plant in KP

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters