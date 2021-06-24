Sindh Health Deptt signs MoU with Gerry’s Visa

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department, Government of Sindh and Gerrys Visa signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate an ease of process for those travelling abroad and to provide credible documentation and evidence of the travellers’ vaccination status.

It was signed under directives of Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Sindh, Dr Azra Pechuho, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

The MoU will allow for a streamlining of the process of Covid vaccine administration at the appointed Gerrys Visa location, it added.

These vaccines will be provided by the Sindh Health Department. Besides, travelling documents, vaccination certificate could be provided to international travellers and they include students, business travellers or tourists, and those travelling for religious reasons. All protocols and standards determined by NIMs would be followed. The vaccination centre will be accessible from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, 7 days a week, it further said.