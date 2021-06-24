ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
Indian propaganda: Call for comprehensive digital strategy

Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Wednesday, called for a comprehensive digital strategy to counter Indian propaganda and fake news with regard to the situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, chaired by Shehryar Khan Afridi, was briefed on a strategy evolved by its Advisory Board on Digital Media to adopt counter measures to the Indian information terrorism being projected through fake news on Kashmir and Pakistan.

The Committee was given a detailed briefing by a team comprising Advisory Board team of the Committee on a strategy to counter Indian fake news on the Kashmir issue.

In his remarks, Afridi said that India is involved in information terrorism, while Pakistan and Kashmiris are victim of Indian fake news.

He said that the EU Disinfo Lab had fully exposed the Indian networks of fake news and Pakistan needed to counter Indian fake news on the digital and mainstream media spheres.

He said that artificial intelligence is the way forward and Pakistan would have to employ all its energies to tap all opportunities and our true content on the digital space.

“We are creating an online data repository to provide factual information on Kashmir. This would help the world know what’s actually happening on ground in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and how Indian fake websites and mainstream media was manipulating and twisting information to create fake news. We need to counter the Indian fake news and tell truth to the world,” he said.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the content on Kashmir would be translated in eight major languages and the NUML management has volunteered itself for free-of-cost translation of the content on Kashmir.

Abu Abdullah Ashar from ISSM Labelling Solutions gave briefing on how to counter the Indian propaganda of the fake news.

Khurram Dastagir, MNA said that the content on Kashmir must be in multiple languages, so as people from many cultures and languages may understand the narrative.

He urged the Kashmir Committee to tap modern tools of IT to help influence the young generation across the world.

He said the target audience must be the influencers and diplomats in major capitals of the world.

In his presentation, Ahsan Mashkoor, CEO and Co-Founder of C Square Consulting, spoke about the structural disadvantages of Pakistan due to lack of critical technology architecture and absence of a centralised data repository.

To tackle this, Ashan proposed to create a centralised data repository that constitutes factual data and real time statistics, which can be used as a reference point to control misinformation and fake content.

The centralised data repository will become a reference point for their NLP/NLU engine that will identify fake news and highlight it in real-time.

These same tools can also be used to crawl high domain worth websites such as Wikipedia to track fake information and be reported accordingly, he added.

The committee also discussed how Pakistan has been a victim to “informational terrorism” where our democracy has been influenced by propaganda and fake news.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

