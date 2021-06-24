Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices....
24 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2119.00 2375.50 9190.50 2165.50 17701.00 31902.00 2841.00 2250.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2119.00 2375.50 9190.50 2165.50 17701.00 31902.00 2841.00 2250.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2403.00 9217.00 2173.50 17710.00 30070.00 2853.00 2233.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2403.00 9217.00 2173.50 17710.00 30070.00 2853.00 2233.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26320.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26320.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.