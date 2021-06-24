Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 23, 2021). ==================================== BR...
24 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 23, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,230.56
High: 5,264.01
Low: 5,228.46
Net Change: (-) 10.89
Volume ('000): 553,824
Value ('000): 16,263,898
Makt Cap 1,456,075,918,279
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,579.58
NET CH. (-) 48.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,214.27
NET CH. (-) 45.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,753.61
NET CH. (+) 3.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,153.30
NET CH. (-) 4.89
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,426.16
NET CH. (-) 12.05
------------------------------------
As on: 23-June-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.