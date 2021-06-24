KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 23, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,230.56 High: 5,264.01 Low: 5,228.46 Net Change: (-) 10.89 Volume ('000): 553,824 Value ('000): 16,263,898 Makt Cap 1,456,075,918,279 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,579.58 NET CH. (-) 48.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,214.27 NET CH. (-) 45.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,753.61 NET CH. (+) 3.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,153.30 NET CH. (-) 4.89 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,426.16 NET CH. (-) 12.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-June-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021