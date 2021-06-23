ANL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.09%)
ASC 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.51%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.83%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.54%)
HASCOL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
JSCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.99%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.92%)
UNITY 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 8.46 (0.16%)
BR30 27,379 Increased By ▲ 31.77 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,000 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,323 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Wheat firms, market awaits clarity on impact of recent Midwest rains

  • The most active corn futures were up 0.3% at $6.61-1/2 a bushel, after closing flat on Tuesday.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

CANBERRA: US wheat futures rebounded on Wednesday from a 1.5% drop in the previous session, although gains were capped by easing concerns over crops in the key growing region of the US Midwest.

Soybeans edged up after dropping sharply on Tuesday, while corn also ticked higher.

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8% at $6.58 a bushel by 0531 GMT.

Traders said some market participants were squaring positions as they sought clarity over the impact of rains over the weekend.

"Rains across the Midwest will have helped crops, but to what extent nobody knows, and with such uncertainty, we are in a bit of a holding pattern," said one Melbourne-based grains trader, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to media.

A US Department of Agriculture (USDA) report earlier this weak pegged the condition of crops below market forecasts, stoking concerns about global supplies.

The most active soybean futures were up 0.6% at $14.03-1/4 a bushel, having lost 1.5% in the previous session.

Soybeans were rated 60% good to excellent, in line with analyst expectations, but down 2 points from a week earlier. The USDA said the US soybean crop was 97% planted, on par with trade expectations.

The most active corn futures were up 0.3% at $6.61-1/2 a bushel, after closing flat on Tuesday.

The US corn crop was rated to be 65% in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from a week earlier and a point lower than the average estimate in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts ahead of the report.

