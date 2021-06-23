Markets
Hong Kong shares open higher
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 percent, or 158.48 points, to 28,468.24.
23 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday morning following two days of losses and tracking a record close on Wall Street as fears over Federal Reserve monetary policy ease for now.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.40 points to 3,557.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 4.38 points, to 2,412.79.
