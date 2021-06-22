Pakistan’s Trivzia raises $400,000 in seed round

Pakistan’s Trivzia has raised more than $400,000 in a seed round for its live trivia game show app from 47 Ventures today, a Pakistan-based firm focused exclusively on the tech sector.

The startup hopes to expand its user base, grow its team and strengthen its platform using these new funds from 47 Ventures.

Founded by Waqqas Alvi, Waqas Shahid, Jahnzaib Shahid, and Ejaz Rana in late 2019, Trivizia has a live trivia game show known as Jeeto Naye Andaz Say on its mobile-based app.

This trivia game show has around 10,000 participants, who show up everyday at 10pm when the show goes live and these participants answer ten multiple-choice questions to win cash prizes.

Trivzia’s app has gained traction during the Covid-19 pandemic, and now has more than 500,000 downloads on the Google Play Store.

Trivzia also conducts real-time market research to promote its platform and generate primary revenue.

Co-founder Waqaas Alvi also explained that “the challenges of live streaming media have already been addressed by Youtube Live, Facebook Live, and other social platforms but we are handling the complexities of interactive live streaming at scale. Our user base is increasing every day, and optimizing the technology to overcome this challenge is something this funding round will help us achieve,” as reported by Menabytes.