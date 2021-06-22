Australia shares set to open higher on Wall Street boost, NZ rises

Australian shares were set to gain on Tuesday, taking positive cues from Wall Street which kick-started its week sharply higher as investors snapped up energy and other value stocks seen as likely outperforming as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, an 8.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark declined 1.8% in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,537.98 points in early trade.