ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
ASC 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 91.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 126.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.86%)
EPCL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
JSCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
PAEL 35.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PIBTL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
SILK 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
SNGP 48.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 163.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.73%)
UNITY 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
BR100 5,261 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.24%)
BR30 27,501 Increased By ▲ 91.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 92.98 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,385 Increased By ▲ 45.83 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine central bank set to keep key rate at record low on Thursday

  • Some economists also believe the BSP will keep interest rates steady for the rest of the year.
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

MANILA: The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy meeting, amid efforts to underpin a swift economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed.

All 11 economists surveyed predicted the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will keep the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0%.

The poll comes after BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno's recently said monetary policy would remain accommodative as long as necessary, brushing aside for now any implications if the US Federal Reserve opts for policy tightening.

A resurgence in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the Philippines also underlined a need to ensure policy support for an economy hit hard by mobility restrictions, even as new daily cases in the capital region have plateaued.

"The good news is that inflationary pressures have waned, reducing the burden on the BSP to tighten monetary policy ahead of schedule to curb runaway prices," said Noelan Arbis, an economist at HSBC.

The BSP expects inflation, which averaged 4.4% in the first five months of the year, to return to within its 2%-4% target band by the second half of the year.

Some economists also believe the BSP will keep interest rates steady for the rest of the year.

"We believe that current policy settings are accommodative enough, while the need to potentially reduce accommodation has dissipated," Arbis said.

Philippine central bank COVID19 Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Carbis Bay

Philippine central bank set to keep key rate at record low on Thursday

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters