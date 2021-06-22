ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Around 3m doses of vaccines to be imported next week: Corona vaccination process resumes after days of disruption

Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The vaccination process in major cities of the province has resumed after days of disruption due to a shortage of Covid-19 jabs.

The Chinese SinoVac and Sinopharm vaccines are available at the vaccination centres, sources in the primary and secondary health care department said. The Chinese consignment has been received and the situation will be normal in coming days, the sources added.

On the other hand, those needing the AstraZeneca jab will have to wait for some more days. On Monday, a large number of people thronged the Expo Centre for getting AstraZeneca vaccine but they returned home with disappointment due to non-availability of the same.

According to the Lahore deputy commissioner, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are available at the vaccination centres while those needing the AstraZeneca jab will have to wait more. In other Punjab cities, including Bahawalpur and Multan, vaccination started after the country received a shipment of the Sinovac vaccine from China, the sources said.

On the other hand, Pfizer Pakistan and BioNTech SE Monday announced an agreement with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million doses of their Covid-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2). Deliveries are planned during course of 2021.

“We are deeply honoured to work with the Pakistan government and to marshal our scientific and manufacturing resources toward our shared goal of bringing a Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Pakistan as quickly as possible,” Syed Muhammad Wajeehuddin, Country Manager Pfizer Pakistan, said. “In the face of this global health crisis, Pfizer’s purpose – breakthroughs that change patients’ lives – has taken on an even greater urgency. Our hope is that our vaccine will help make this happen,” he said.

Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer, and the marketing authorization holder is BioNTech in the United States, Europe, UK, Canada, and other countries.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Ministry Dr Nosheen Hamid said on Monday that the government is taking various steps, to make the vaccination process easy and accessible for the general public while 400,000 people would be vaccinated daily from next week.

She said the target of the government was to vaccinate over 70 million people by the end of this year. Around three million doses of anti-Covid vaccines would be imported next week, Dr Hamid said.

Moreover, Punjab has reported 95 coronavirus cases and nine deaths during the last 24 hours taking the tally of virus cases to 345,065 and the death toll is 10,642. On the other hand, as many as 829 coronavirus recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 893,148 with recovery rate of 94.1 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sinovac Sinopharm COVID19 Vaccination Centres AstraZeneca jab vaccination process

Around 3m doses of vaccines to be imported next week: Corona vaccination process resumes after days of disruption

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.