Jun 22, 2021
Supply of anti-Covid vaccine: Pfizer, BioNTech announce agreement with NDMA

22 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pfizer Pakistan and BioNTech SE Monday announced an agreement with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine - BNT162b2. Deliveries are planned during course of 2021.

“We are deeply honored to work with the Pakistan government and to marshal our scientific and manufacturing resources toward our shared goal of bringing a Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Pakistan as quickly as possible,” said Pfizer Pakistan country manager Syed Muhammad Wajeehuddin.

BioNTech chief business and chief commercial officer Sean Marett said, “I would like to thank the Pakistan government for its support and putting trust in our ability to develop a vaccine that, we believe, has the potential to help address this global pandemic threat. Our goal remains to deliver a global supply of a well-tolerated and effective COVID-19 vaccine for many people around the world, as quickly as we can.”

Pfizer and BioNTech aim to manufacture more than 3 billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine globally in total by the end of 2021, assuming updated six-dose labeling, continuous process improvements, expansion at current facilities and contingent upon adding new suppliers and contract manufacturers.

The vaccine, which is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer, and the marketing authorization holder is BioNTech in the United States, Europe, UK, Canada, and other countries.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NDMA BioNTech Pfizer covid vaccine Syed Muhammad Wajeehuddin

