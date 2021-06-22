ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Jun 22, 2021
Indictment of ex-DG of Parks Qaimkhani on 29th

Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, fixed June 29 for indictment of former director general Parks and Horticulture, Karachi, Liaqat Ali Khan Qaimkhani, in the assets beyond known source of income case.

Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Ashgar Ali, while hearing the case, fixed June 29 for framing charges against Qaimkhani and others.

Prosecution removed reservations of the defence counsel over some of the pages of the reference.

Barrister Umair Malik, counsel for Qaimkhani, during the previous hearing, raised objection over the absence and making part of some unclear pages in the reference.

NAB prosecutor, Waseem Javed, provided to the defence counsel clear and readable photocopies of some of the documents, which have been part of the reference.

The court issued notices to all the co-accused of the case to appear before it on June 29 for framing of charges.

According to the NAB Rawalpindi, the investigation revealed that Qaimkhani joined government service in 1977 as assistant director (BPS-17) in Garden Directorate of Parks and Horticulture, and was subsequently, posted in Parks Department.

He was given the charge of deputy director in 1987 and was promoted to BPS-18 in 1990.

He was promoted to BPS-19 in 1994 as his service of BPS-18 was considered from 1987, after the issuance of an order.

He was promoted to BPS-20 in 2003 and retired in 2011 as DG parks and horticulture in Grade-21.

The accused was interrogated by the NAB regarding his known sources of income and assets acquired by him.

However, the accused did not provide details of the same.

The investigation has revealed that the total salary income earned by Qaimkhani from 1977 to 2011 has been worked out to be Rs7,541,158.

Whereas, the total income from agriculture received by the accused from 2005 to 2011 is Rs7,420,276 including share of the agricultural income from the joint land owned by his father.

The NAB investigation further revealed that Qaimkhani purchased and renovated immovable properties in Karachi during his service period.

The value of the immovable properties is worked out at the actual purchase price; however, the current market price has subsequently increased.

The accused has accumulated assets of over Rs170 million (Rs177,932,431) that are found beyond his known sources of income and for which he could not justify the legal sources.

During the search of Qaimkhani’s house by the teams, expensive vehicles were recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

