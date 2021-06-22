Markets
LME official prices
22 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2120.00 2374.00 9206.00 2130.50 17320.00 31709.00 2873.00 2285.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2120.00 2374.00 9206.00 2130.50 17320.00 31709.00 2873.00 2285.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2380.00 9230.00 2145.00 17342.00 30134.00 2886.50 2270.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2380.00 9230.00 2145.00 17342.00 30134.00 2886.50 2270.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26349.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26349.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
