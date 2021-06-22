KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Byco Petroleum - - - - 01.07.2021 (*) Pakistan Limited To 08.07.2021 Agritech Limited - - - - 15.07.2021 09.07.2021 10.00.A.M. To EOGM 15.07.2021 (EPCLSC) Engro - - - - - 01.07.2021 Polymer & Chemicals To Limited 09.07.2021 Dawood Lawrencepur - - - - 13.07.2021 07.07.2021 Limited 11.00.A.M. To EOGM 13.07.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021