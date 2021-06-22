Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
22 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Byco Petroleum - - - - 01.07.2021 (*)
Pakistan Limited To 08.07.2021
Agritech Limited - - - - 15.07.2021 09.07.2021
10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 15.07.2021
(EPCLSC) Engro - - - - - 01.07.2021
Polymer & Chemicals To
Limited 09.07.2021
Dawood Lawrencepur - - - - 13.07.2021 07.07.2021
Limited 11.00.A.M. To
EOGM 13.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
