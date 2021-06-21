World
No plans for Biden to meet new Iranian leaders: White House
- Psaki told reporters negotiators had concluded a sixth round of talks about how Iran and the United States could both return to compliance with the 2015, nuclear pact, and the White House would looking forward to "seeing where that goes."
21 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: There are currently no plans for President Joe Biden to meet with newly elected Iranian leaders, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, noting that the key decision-maker in Tehran is and remains Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Psaki told reporters negotiators had concluded a sixth round of talks about how Iran and the United States could both return to compliance with the 2015, nuclear pact, and the White House would looking forward to "seeing where that goes."
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
No plans for Biden to meet new Iranian leaders: White House
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister
Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions
Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance
Read more stories
Comments