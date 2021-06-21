ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Jun 21, 2021
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

  • Court has restrained the FIA from arresting Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif till July 10
  • PML-N leaders have been directed to submit two surety bonds with each amounting to Rs1 million
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 Jun 2021

(Karachi) A sessions court in Lahore approved the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz before their appearance in the FIA related to a money-laundering case, local media reported on Monday.

During the hearing of the case, the counsel representing Shehbaz Sharif told the court that the reason to file for the bail is FIA's failure to prove allegations and the ongoing session of the National Assembly.

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

The court has restrained the FIA from arresting Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif till July 10. The court also directed the PML-N leaders to submit two surety bonds with each amounting to Rs1 million.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz decided to appear before the FIA. The FIA had summoned both the accused in a case related to money-laundering.

The Anti-Corruption Circle of the agency has directed Shehbaz, who was released from Jail after seven months in a NAB case, to appear before the investigation team on June 22. He has also been directed to bring relevant documents.

Money laundering case: Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif, others

The former Punjab chief minister is facing allegations of money-laundering through Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al Arabiya Sugar Mills. Furthermore, he and his family members have also been accused of Rs25 billion in money-laundering, illegal sugar hoarding, and gambling.

The FIA notice stated that a questionnaire was sent to the PML-N president twice but he did not submit a reply.

It said that the FIA sent a questionnaire in December 2020 seeking a reply to five questions, adding that a reminder was also issued to him in January 2021. A team of the FIA also visited Shehbaz Sharif when he was in jail but he did not give satisfactory replies.

The notice stated that the former Punjab CM could be arrested over non-compliance.

