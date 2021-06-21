ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,994 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,329 Decreased By ▼ -97.12 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

  • Britain's top central bank officials look set to remain divided this week over whether to pull the plug on their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

London's FTSE 100 fell to a one-month low on Monday, as losses in travel and mining stocks outweighed gains in retail shares, while supermarket chain Morrisons was the top gainer on the mid-cap index following a takeover pursuit.

Morrisons surged 31.7% as US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) was set to push ahead with its takeover pursuit, despite its initial offer being rejected.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3% to its lowest since May 19. Travel stocks declined the most, down nearly 7.5%, while miners slid 1.7%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.2%.

"The bulls in the market have enjoyed a good long run and it must come to an end at some point, and we are seeing a little bit of rebalancing which is leading to some weakness," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital.

A recent spike in inflation that surged past the Bank of England's target in May raised concerns among investors that the central bank could pull back its monetary support in a meeting due later this week.

"Central bank commentaries have changed the market view on inflation and it is a concern right now that the monetary support might be coming to an end," added Baker.

Britain's top central bank officials look set to remain divided this week over whether to pull the plug on their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme.

Asking prices for British homes between mid-May and early-June rose by 0.8%, compared with a month before, the biggest rise for the time of year since 2015, as available housing remains in short supply, property website Rightmove said.

Outsourcer Capita gained 6.0% after it said it was on track to post revenue growth for the first time in six years and agreed to sell its 51% stake in Axelos, a joint venture with the UK Cabinet Office.

FTSE 100 blue chip index Clayton Dubilier & Rice chain Morrisons

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters