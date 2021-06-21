ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

  • NCOC says that 34,754 tests were conducted on June 20, and 907 samples came back positive
  • Positivity rate recorded at 2.6%
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll surpassed the 22,000 mark after 30 more deaths were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Monday.

The NCOC said 34,754 tests were conducted and 907 samples came back positive. The positivity rate was recorded as 2.6 percent. The total number of cases has now reached 949,175 and the death toll stands at 22,007.

Meanwhile, Sindh recorded 595 Covid cases with 14 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 102 cases and seven deaths, Punjab 95 cases, and nine deaths. Balochistan reported 48 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 33 cases. Similarly, Islamabad reported 24 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan 10 cases.

On June 7, Pakistan reported a positivity rate of 3.02 percent. On June 4, a positivity rate of 3.58 percent was recorded which was the lowest in three months with 83 deaths and 1,893 new Covid cases.

Similarly, on June 6 the country recorded a Covid positivity ratio of 3.10 percent with 76 deaths and 1,629 infections. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the drop in infection rate was due to effective policies & timely interventions of the government.

Earlier in March, the Covid positivity rate rose to above 10 percent. In April, it gradually declined and reached eight percent. Then again, the positivity rate started declining and in May it was reported lower than seven percent. In the first three days of June (current month), the positivity rate continued to decline and remained below four percent.

