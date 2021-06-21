ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

Fight against corruption high priority: NAB chief

21 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) former Justice Javed Iqbal has said that corruption is estimated to cost the world at least $2.6 trillion annually, approximately 5 percent of the global GDP.

It is estimated that $1.26 trillion are lost by the developing countries to corruption etc each year. He said that NAB continues to give high priority to the fight against corruption. We believe that corruption should be prevented in all its forms and manifestations.

He said NAB’s commitment to eradicate corruption from the country is across the board as per law. He said that NAB would not spare those as per law who have after devouring billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis. NAB considered the case not the face behind it and whoever will commit corruption will be brought to justice as per law.

The NAB has no affiliation with any individual, party or organization but with the country and is performing its duties. He said that NAB is pursuing a policy of accountability for all. He said that eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as it not only halts the progress of the country but also usurps the rights of the deserving people.

He said that NAB has chalked out a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement under “Accountability for All” policy. Besides overhauling and perfecting working procedures in order to make NAB a more credible and reputed organization to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB has rejuvenated by implementing his Accountability for All Policy across the board under the slogan of “NAB’s Faith-Corruption free Pakistan.”

The results have yielded excellent dividends. Well-reputed national and international organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have not only lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but in the Gillani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence upon NAB.—PR

NAB National Accountability Bureau gdp corruption corruption scam

