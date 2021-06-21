ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

CM stands firm to protect Sindh’s constitutional right: Wahab

NNI 21 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been standing firm to protect the constitutional right of the province, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said on Sunday. He said the centre wanted Sindh CM to act like his Punjab and KP counterparts, Usman Buzdar and Mehmood Khan, respectively.

“The incompetent PTI government has no tangible performance to show to the people of Pakistan. They resort to propaganda to make failed attempts to divert attention from public issues by levelling baseless allegations against the Sindh Government while we will continue to raise our voice against the injustices of the PTI government in Sindh,” said Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

The Sindh government spokesman further said that Fawad Chaudhry is suffering from the phobia of PPP’s Sindh Government. In the past, he was not tired of trumpeting the greatness of PPP. Now he is axing his grind with PTI and very likely he will be dancing to the tunes of some other party soon.

Murtaza Wahab remarked that it has become their habit to speak against the facts because they have nothing to say truthfully. After their selection on July 25, 2018, Imran Khan had a sweet dream for the nation which never he fulfilled. One crore jobs, five million houses, and all the other hollow promises including not going to the IMF have died away.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the atmosphere of the parliament has deteriorated since the people who are abusive, rude, and immoral have come to power. They have nothing to do with parliament or the people.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah always annoys Prime Minister Imran Khan because he gives them a hard time by talking facts. The Prime Minister likes silent people like Usman Buzdar who cannot answer him. It is their mistake to expect that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari or Murad Ali Shah will remain silent. Murtaza Wahab further said that if the population of Sindh was not reported correctly, then the Chief Minister Sindh would contend it in the Council of Common Interests.

The Sindh Government spokesperson pointed that on the issue of the census, MQM and GDA sided with Imran Khan instead of the people. The controversial census approval committee included Ali Zaidi, Aminul Haq, and Fehmida Mirza. Later, they came here and shed crocodile tears. The MQM keeps saying that Karachi contributes 70 percent to Pakistan’s economy. Murtaza Wahab said that the schemes of other provinces are visible in the public sector development programme (PSDP) but there is no scheme of the province which runs the economy of Pakistan. Why are the allies silent on this issue? Wahab said that we raise questions and federal ministers and prime minister retaliate with allegations.

Murtaza Wahab Murad Ali Shah Pakistan Peoples Party CM stands firm

