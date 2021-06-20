Four dead as plane crashes in Siberia

MOSCOW: Four people were killed and four others seriously injured on Saturday after a plane carrying parachutists crashed in Siberia, Russian authorities said.

The L-410 plane carrying 19 people crashed around 10:00 am local time (0300 GMT) during a training flight at the Tanay airfield in the Siberian region of Kemerovo — also known as Kuzbass — authorities said.

The TASS news agency cited the local prosecutor’s office as saying that the failure of one of the plane’s engines caused the crash.

An image published by the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, showed debris strewn across a field with an ambulance parked nearby.