World
Biden to host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28: White House
- U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Israel's new president, Rreuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.
20 Jun 2021
Comments