Ghani hints at sorting out minimum wage issue with industrialists

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Labour, Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government has raised the minimum wage to Rs25,000 and if the industrialists object to it, issues can be resolved by sitting down.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by leader of United Business Group (UBG) S M Muneer, he said that the PPP leadership takes steps in the best interest of the workers and we are aware of the plight of the poor in this age of inflation.

Saeed Ghani said that it was gratifying for the Sindh industrialists that the entire system has been made online in SESSI and now the industrialists will be able to contribute online for the workers so that the money given to them can be spent in a transparent manner. He said that efforts were being made by the Sindh government to keep in touch with the industrialists and solve their problems. Due to the covid-19, the government had to take tough decisions which were later followed by the federation and other provinces. Due to these decisions of Pakistan, Pakistan is not among the countries in the world where more deaths have occurred due to coronavirus.

S M Muneer said that as a nation we have to work in the best interest of the country to get Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

He said that Fata and Pata facilities should be the same across the country. He said that Sindh government should keep the wages of workers on par with other provinces.

He said that industrialists were already barely able to continue their production due to high cost of electricity and gas and could not compete with other countries.

He said Khalid Tawab will get justice from DGTO and he will assume the presidency of FPCCI in the next few days.

Zubair Tufail said that we have not lost any election of the Federation Chamber but those who took over the power of FPCCI on the basis of bullying, coercion, fraud and dishonesty. Now the day has come for them to go home. We have to glorify role models, like people in Europe who make tax-paying businessmen ideal, in Pakistan we have to create role models like S M Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik. Khalid Tawab said Sindh government should bring new and effective policies so that industrial investment can be made in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021