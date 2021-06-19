ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Electoral reforms: Shehbaz urges CEC to invite all opposition parties

Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to invite all opposition parties for consultation to ascertain inclusivity and consensus over electoral reforms to ensure that future elections are fair, transparent, and reflect the genuine will of the electorate.

In a letter addressed to the CEC on Friday, the PML-N president said in view of the complaints of rigging in the 2018 elections, “there is a dire need for evolving a national consensus on electoral reforms to ensure that next general elections are held in fair, free and transparent manner, without any interference.”

He said that the present government’s unilateral actions to force its electoral reforms agenda without any consultation with the stakeholders, which conflicts with many constitutional provisions, will make future elections controversial.

He pointed out that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has itself expressed serious concerns regarding the recent election bills bulldozed through the National Assembly in an objectionable manner.

“Any election-related legislation must be based on broad-based consensus. For meaningful electoral reforms, institutions have to ensure stakeholders’ input and ownership,” he stressed, adding that the spirit of upholding the constitution must be at the centre of the reform plan. He said that the ECP is the Constitutional body responsible for holding of free, fair and impartial elections in the country. “It is thus responsibility of ECP to hold an inclusive dialogue with all political parties in the country on the subject of electoral reforms,” he added.

Shehbaz urged the CEC to invite all opposition parties for consultation to achieve a consensus-based reform plan, which can then be presented before the Parliament for passage, to ensure that future elections are fair, transparent, and reflect the genuine will of the electorate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif ECP PMLN Sikandar Sultan Raja

Electoral reforms: Shehbaz urges CEC to invite all opposition parties

Rs1.118trn KP budget too prioritises development

18 entities: Bottlenecks delaying privatisation

Global displacement doubles in a decade: UN

Concealment of income tax: IR officers’ powers to arrest any person withdrawn

Bilawal comes down on govt too hard

July-May FDI down 28pc YoY

90-day DFC launched: PSX introduces new futures eligibility criteria

Country heading for fuel crisis?

Balochistan unveils Rs584bn budget; opposition stages protest outside PA building

Vaccine payments: Tarin directs EAD to negotiate credit lines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.