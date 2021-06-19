Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
19 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (June 18, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2050
Indus 2120
Bajwa 2090
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2150
United 2150
Abdullah Textile 2100
Indus 2200
Bajwa 2100
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2350
Suriya Tex 2300
United 2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2300
Nadeem Textile 2300
Indus Dyeing 2350
Abdullah Textile 2250
Lucky Cotton 2250
22/1.
Bajwa 2350
United 2300
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2400
26/1.
AL-Karam 2480
Amin Text 2450
Shadman Cotton 2450
Diamond Int'l 2450
Lucky Cotton 2450
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2600
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2550
Al-Karam 2550
Jubilee Spinning 2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2550
Lucky Cotton 2420
Diamond Intl 2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2350
Amin 2350
Indus Dyeing 2470
Bajwa 2350
Nadeem Textile 2350
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1600
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1680
Masal 1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 180.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 200.00
75/36/0
Imported 162.00
Local 144.00
Rupali 142.00
75/36/Him
Imported 175.00
Local 154.00
Rupali 152.00
100/36/0
Imported 159.00
Local 133.00
Rupali 124.00
100/48/INT
Local 141.50
Rupali 134.00
Imported 163.00
150/48/0
Imported 143.00
Local 123.50
Rupali 120.00
150/48/Him
Imported 149.00
Local 126.00
Rupali 124.00
300/96/0
Imported 130.00
Local 111.00
Rupali 108.00
300/96/Him
Imported 138.00
Local 119.50
Rupali 116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 148.00
Local 129.00
150/144/Him
Imported 150.00
Local 133.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 166.00
Local 154.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 185.00
Local 154.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 143.00
75/72/SD
Imported 142.00
50/36/BR
Imported 144.00
Local 173.00
100/36/BR
Imported 130.00
150/48/BR
Imported 130.00
300/96/BR
Imported 138.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 161.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 164.00
A. A. Cotton 166.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 170.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 175.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 186.00
A. A. Cotton 186.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 175.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 197.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 210.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 226.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 199.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 200.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 250.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 215.00
Prima 215.00
Local (AVG Price) 204.00
30/S
Kcetex 217.00
Prima 217.00
Local (AVG Price) 210.00
40/S
Kcetex 240.00
Prima 240.00
Local (AVG Price) 240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 145.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 154.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 156.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 170.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 173.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 195.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 183.00
A. A. Cotton 180.00
Lucky Cotton 180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 185.00
IFL 179.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 189.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 192.00
IFL (52 48) 193.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 199.00
Zainab (Combed) 200.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 200.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 210.00
Zainab (Combed) 212.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 210.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 226.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 225.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 237.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 245.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 260.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 190.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 215.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 225.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 235.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 207.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 205.00
I.C.I. Bright 208.00
Rupali 1.D 207.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 205.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 205.00
Ibrahim 1.D 207.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 208.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 209.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 360.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 360.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 360.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 360.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 17.06.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
