Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (June 18, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1900 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2050 Indus 2120 Bajwa 2090 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2150 United 2150 Abdullah Textile 2100 Indus 2200 Bajwa 2100 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2350 Suriya Tex 2300 United 2200 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2300 Nadeem Textile 2300 Indus Dyeing 2350 Abdullah Textile 2250 Lucky Cotton 2250 22/1. Bajwa 2350 United 2300 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2400 26/1. AL-Karam 2480 Amin Text 2450 Shadman Cotton 2450 Diamond Int'l 2450 Lucky Cotton 2450 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2600 30/1. Amin Tex. 2550 Al-Karam 2550 Jubilee Spinning 2450 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2550 Lucky Cotton 2420 Diamond Intl 2500 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2550 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3250 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3600 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3350 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2350 Amin 2350 Indus Dyeing 2470 Bajwa 2350 Nadeem Textile 2350 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3300 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3600 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2550 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2700 60/1. Abdullah Textile 2700 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3800 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1600 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1680 Masal 1600 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 180.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 200.00 75/36/0 Imported 162.00 Local 144.00 Rupali 142.00 75/36/Him Imported 175.00 Local 154.00 Rupali 152.00 100/36/0 Imported 159.00 Local 133.00 Rupali 124.00 100/48/INT Local 141.50 Rupali 134.00 Imported 163.00 150/48/0 Imported 143.00 Local 123.50 Rupali 120.00 150/48/Him Imported 149.00 Local 126.00 Rupali 124.00 300/96/0 Imported 130.00 Local 111.00 Rupali 108.00 300/96/Him Imported 138.00 Local 119.50 Rupali 116.00 150/144/Sim Imported 148.00 Local 129.00 150/144/Him Imported 150.00 Local 133.00 75/72/Sim Imported 166.00 Local 154.00 75/144/Sim Imported 185.00 Local 154.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 143.00 75/72/SD Imported 142.00 50/36/BR Imported 144.00 Local 173.00 100/36/BR Imported 130.00 150/48/BR Imported 130.00 300/96/BR Imported 138.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 161.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 164.00 A. A. Cotton 166.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 170.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 175.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 186.00 A. A. Cotton 186.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 175.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 197.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 210.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 226.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 199.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 200.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 250.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 215.00 Prima 215.00 Local (AVG Price) 204.00 30/S Kcetex 217.00 Prima 217.00 Local (AVG Price) 210.00 40/S Kcetex 240.00 Prima 240.00 Local (AVG Price) 240.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 205.00 Local 180.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 145.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 154.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 156.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 173.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 195.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 183.00 A. A. Cotton 180.00 Lucky Cotton 180.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 185.00 IFL 179.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 189.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 192.00 IFL (52 48) 193.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 199.00 Zainab (Combed) 200.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 200.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 210.00 Zainab (Combed) 212.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 210.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 226.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 225.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 237.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 245.00 45/1 PC Zainab 260.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 190.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 215.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 225.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 235.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 207.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 205.00 I.C.I. Bright 208.00 Rupali 1.D 207.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 205.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 205.00 Ibrahim 1.D 207.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 208.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 209.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 360.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 360.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 360.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 360.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 17.06.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021