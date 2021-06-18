ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Granada appoint former Spain coach Moreno as new boss

  • Moreno became Spain head coach in June 2019 when Luis Enrique decided to step down from the job, and he led the team as they qualified for Euro 2020.
  • Moreno said he felt he did not deserve to be treated that way by his former boss and denied being disloyal.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

MADRID: Granada have appointed former Spain coach Robert Moreno as their new head coach, the La Liga side said on Friday.

Moreno was an assistant to current Spain coach Luis Enrique at AS Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona before joining the national team in 2018. He became acting head coach in March 2019 when Luis Enrique temporarily stepped aside after his daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Moreno became Spain head coach in June 2019 when Luis Enrique decided to step down from the job, and he led the team as they qualified for Euro 2020.

He was removed from the role in November 2019 after Luis Enrique decided to return as coach three months after his daughter passed away.

Luis Enrique claimed Moreno wished to stay on as head coach and lead the team into the European Championship before allowing him to return as head coach, accusing his old deputy of being "disloyal" and saying he no longer wanted to work with him.

Moreno said he felt he did not deserve to be treated that way by his former boss and denied being disloyal.

A graduate in international relations who never played football professionally, Moreno was then appointed as head coach of AS Monaco in December 2019 but was sacked the following July after a run of seven wins, two draws and four defeats.

Moreno, who has signed a two-year deal with Granada, succeeds Diego Martinez, who took the Andalusian side into the Europa League for the first time in their history last season, losing to Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

Granada finished ninth in La Liga.

Barcelona European Championship Granada Robert Moreno Spain coach

Granada appoint former Spain coach Moreno as new boss

Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls budget 'illegal'

Online fund transfers: SBP deputy governor says banks now under price control

PABC gears up as Pakistan’s eighth IPO this fiscal year, highest since 2009-10

Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says aviation minister

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine

Pakistan javelin-thrower sharpens hopes of rare Olympic medal

Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters