Philippine central bank sees wider current account surpluses in 2021,2022
- For next year, the current-account surplus is expected to reach $6.7 billion.
18 Jun 2021
MANILA: The Philippine central bank on Friday revised its current account surplus projection for this year to $10 billion, or 2.5% of gross domestic product, wider than its previous forecast of $9.1 billion, or 2.3% of GDP.
For next year, the current-account surplus is expected to reach $6.7 billion, or 1.5% of GDP, also wider than the earlier estimate of $5.2 billion, or 1.2% of gross domestic product, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a briefing.
