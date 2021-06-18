ANL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
Iran supreme leader casts first ballot in presidential vote

  • Possibly for two hours longer, with results expected around noon Saturday, authorities say.
AFP 18 Jun 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his ballot in Tehran Friday for the presidential election, officially opening the polls, an AFP reporter said.

Nearly 60 million eligible voters can cast their ballots by midnight (1930 GMT), and possibly for two hours longer, with results expected around noon Saturday, authorities say.

