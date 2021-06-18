World
Iran supreme leader casts first ballot in presidential vote
- Possibly for two hours longer, with results expected around noon Saturday, authorities say.
18 Jun 2021
TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his ballot in Tehran Friday for the presidential election, officially opening the polls, an AFP reporter said.
Nearly 60 million eligible voters can cast their ballots by midnight (1930 GMT), and possibly for two hours longer, with results expected around noon Saturday, authorities say.
Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’
Iran supreme leader casts first ballot in presidential vote
Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report
At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year
Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB
Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy
Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach
Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th
Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage
2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth
Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation
Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction
Read more stories
Comments