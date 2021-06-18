ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
AkzoNobel partners with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan

18 Jun 2021

LAHORE: AkzoNobel the world industry leader in paints and coatings and producer of Dulux paints in Pakistan has entered its 4th year of partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, as part of its global Let’s Colour initiative between the two organizations. The initiative is designed to use education and renovation to drive a positive impact on youth unemployment.

During a ceremony held on June 14, 2021 AkzoNobel made a generous donation of 15,000 Euros to SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. Mr. Mubbasher Omar, CEO AkzoNobel Pakistan, presented the cheque to Saba Faisal, National Director SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan.

Continued efforts are being made by AkzoNobel together with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan towards nurturing the future of tomorrow by extending a helping hand as well as a support system to young people who are at risk or have lost parental care.

During 2018-2020 AkzoNobel provided professional mentorship sessions and internship opportunity, for 225 young people between the age of 18 to 25. The sessions were designed to give the young children career guidance and exposure to a corporate environment and workplace. Over 60 AkzoNobel employees were involved so far. Besides this, and in order to renovate and transform the living space at SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, 1,693 liters of Dulux paint were donated. AkzoNobel will continue to deliver more educational activities, and the renovation of SOS Children’s Villages in Sargodha in2021.

Mubbasher Omar, CEO AkzoNobel, shared the company’s vision towards helping the new generation, “Our partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan shows that with consistent dedication and positive energy we can transform the lives of young people, which fits into AkzoNobel’s “People. Planet. Paint.” approach to sustainability. We are committed to providing soft-skills training and mentorship programs to the youth to help them transition smoothly into respectable jobs that further hone their talents and improve their chances of becoming responsible independent adults who not only work towards securing their future but also make it a duty upon themselves to give back to the community in a more responsible manner.”—PR

