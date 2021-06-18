ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN climate talks wrap up after meagre progress

AFP 18 Jun 2021

PARIS: UN climate negotiations wrapped up Thursday after three weeks of virtual talks that failed to make major headway on crucial disputes between nations ahead of a crunch summit in November. The discussions, which were all informal, saw "good progress made" on a number of issues, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told journalists by videoconference. But she added: "I cannot say there were any breakthroughs."

The talks were supposed to tackle a range of topics, including final elements of the "rulebook" to the 2015 Paris Agreement governing carbon markets and how financial contributions to the climate fight are reported.

The discussions were the first under the UN's watch since December 2019, and come amid growing public alarm at the climate emergency.

Sonam Wangdi, chair of the Least Developed Countries Group negotiating bloc, said the talks had made "slow progress".

"Current plans and pledges to cut emissions are extremely inadequate; far from enough to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C", the most ambitious Paris goal, Wangdi said.

Rich nations have yet to live up to their pledge to provide $100 billion (82 billion euros) a year to countries most at risk from the impact of climate change. Last week G7 leaders recommitted to that goal, yet funding available for climate mitigation and adaptation remains significantly below the target. Developing nations are desperate for funding to help them recover from the damage caused by extreme weather events made more likely by climate change, as well as to prepare their infrastructure for future shocks. But Espinosa told AFP this week that the issue of finance was not discussed during the three-week talks.

Failure to advance on this and other issues meant that nations face a "daunting task" to finalise the rulebook of the Paris deal by the end of November's climate change summit, known as COP26, Wangdi said.

COP26 host Britain said Thursday it was organising a ministerial-level meeting with representatives from more than 40 countries at the end of July to get countries in better shape in time for the summit.

Patricia Espinosa UN climate extreme weather Sonam Wangdi

UN climate talks wrap up after meagre progress

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.