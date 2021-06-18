ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
Swedish cos want to invest in Pakistan: minister

Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Swedish technology companies have expressed an interest to invest in Pakistan. A Swedish delegation led by Swedish Ambassador in Pakistan Henrik Persson called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, here on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interests and related to IT and telecommunication, connectivity and digitalisation were discussed during the meeting. Federal Secretary IT and Telecom Dr Sohail Rajput, chairman PTA Maj-Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd), executive director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) Brig Muhammad Tahir Ahmed Khan (retd), and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present on the occasion.

The two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT and telecommunication. Talking to the Swedish ambassador, Haque said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Sweden as the collaboration between the two countries in the field of IT and telecommunication is vital. He said IT and telecom sector of Pakistan is rapidly growing and our IT exports are also increasing.

The federal minister said while considering Sweden is one of the leading technology developers in Big Data and Analytical solutions, IoT solution and Artificial Intelligence, Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Sweden’s experiences in the field of technology.

He also aspired that the two countries devise mechanism for offering access to Pakistani freelancers on Swedish freelancing platforms on preferential basis.

Haque said Pakistan is committed to end digital divide between rural and urban areas of the country. Strong measures are being taken to provide telecom services through the Universal Service Fund (USF) across the country, he added.

