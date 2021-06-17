ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vietnam urges WHO to accelerate COVAX drive as COVID-19 cases hit record

  • The WHO said last month it was reviewing a proposal by an unidentified vaccine manufacturer in Vietnam to become an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine technology hub in the Southeast Asian country.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

HANOI: Vietnam on Thursday called on the World Health Organization to speed up the COVAX vaccine drive as the country's new daily infections hit a record high.

Vietnam successfully contained outbreaks for most of last year, but a new outbreak that has infected 8,914 people since late April, or 75% of the total cases, has prompted calls for Vietnam's government to accelerate its vaccination programme.

WHO should speed up vaccine delivery through the international COVAX scheme, Vu Duc Dam, head of the country's COVID-19 task force, said during a meeting with WHO's regional director for the Western Pacific, Takeshi Kasai.

Dam also urged the WHO to accelerate the transfer of vaccine manufacturing technology so Vietnam can become one of the vaccine production hubs in the region.

The WHO said last month it was reviewing a proposal by an unidentified vaccine manufacturer in Vietnam to become an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine technology hub in the Southeast Asian country.

The country of about 98 million people has received nearly 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, most of which came from the COVAX programme.

Vietnam's domestic inoculations started in March. At least 1.77 million people in Vietnam have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72,325 have been fully vaccinated, according to official data.

In a separate meeting on Thursday, Dam asked Vietnamese health authorities to speed up testing and inoculations, and tighten control inside quarantine facilities to minimize cross-infection.

WHO COVID19 covid vaccine COVAX programme COVAX vaccine Covid infections

Vietnam urges WHO to accelerate COVAX drive as COVID-19 cases hit record

Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace

PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters