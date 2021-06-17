Govt, opposition reach agreement to run NA affairs in orderly manner: Khattak

(Karachi) Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that the government and opposition have reached an agreement to run affairs of the National Assembly (NA) in an orderly manner.

The announcement comes after lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches resorted to violence and used abusive language over the federal budget for the 2022 fiscal year during the NA session.

Addressing a media briefing along with Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Thursday, Pervez Khattak said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had held a meeting with PTI, PPP, and PML-N leaders to discuss the situation.

He stated that the ruckus in the assembly is not a good omen for the Constitution and democracy. He condemned the events that unfolded in the House. “It is the responsibility of both the opposition and the government to maintain order in the House. We must respect each other," he remarked.

He pointed out the members will have to use appropriate language, while efforts should be made to avoid a ruckus.

The minister said that it has been recommended that a committee be formed to discuss granting more powers to the NA speaker to ensure that they are able to effectively control any disruptive environment in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry said that the lawmakers should not take any action that causes embarrassment.

He said that the opposition's planned no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also came under discussion. He hoped that the no-trust motion will be taken back. "We are not worried about the numbers: 186 members had reposed trust in the speaker and deputy speaker," he said.

Chaos in NA

On June 15, the lower house of the Parliament descended into chaos after the treasury and opposition members came to blows during Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on the budget.

As soon as the PML-N president started his speech, the government and opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

SAPM Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohale Asghar exchanged heated words during the NA session.

The lawmakers from both sides threw budget books at each other and hurled abuses. Some lawmakers were also injured during the ruckus.

Members banned

Taking action over the rowdiness, Speaker Asad Qaiser banned the entry of seven lawmakers into the Parliament House.

The order released by the NA speaker stated that, on June 14 and 15, 2021, during the speech of the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on the budget 2021-22, the conduct of seven lawmakers was grossly disorderly as they violated the rules despite the directions by the chair.

The MNAs that were banned included Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Syed Agha Rafiullah.

Later, the NA speaker withdrew the notification to end friction between the government and opposition benches and normalise the situation.