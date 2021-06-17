ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks snap 5-day winning streak on Fed outcome; won drops

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.4.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Thursday, snapping a five-day rally, after the US Federal Reserve signalled it might raise interest rates earlier than expected.

** The won lost the most in nearly four months, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 13.72 points, or 0.42%, at 3,264.96, away from its all-time high touched on Wednesday. The index is up 13.62% so far this year.

** US central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023 and opened talks about when to pull back on the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchase.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.10% and 2.32%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem rose 3.34% and internet giant Naver slid 0.38%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 348.0 billion won ($307.82 million)worth of shares on the main board.

** "The KOSPI slid on hawkish tone from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and profit-taking following a record close in the previous session," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The won ended at 1,130.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 1.17% to mark its sharpest daily loss since Feb. 26.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 110.20.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 1.325%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.088%.

KOSPI won South Korean shares closed lower

South Korean stocks snap 5-day winning streak on Fed outcome; won drops

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters