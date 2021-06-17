ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Texas OKs public gun-carrying without permit

  • State Representative Vikki Goodwin had asked Abbott on Monday to veto the bill after the shooting in Austin.
AFP 17 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Wednesday a bill that allows Texans to carry firearms in public without a permit, the latest in a series of measures expanding gun rights in conservative US states.

The law, which was passed in the Republican-dominated state Senate and House of Representatives last month, will allow anyone 21 years or older who is not barred from possessing a firearm to carry one in public without a permit.

HB1927 argues that both the United States and Texas constitutions allow citizens to bear arms and that therefore there should be fewer barriers to being able to carry such weapons.

Proponents of the law, which will go into effect September 1, call such a measure constitutional carry.

Abbott is set to preside over a ceremonial signing of the law on Thursday morning, according to the Texas Tribune newspaper.

Abbott previously indicated he would sign the bill if it passed the state's legislative houses.

"This is something that 20 other states have adopted and it's time for Texas to adopt it, too," Abbott told local talk radio station WBAP in April.

But opponents, including state and national Democrats, say more lenient rules on guns could lead to more violence.

They cited mass shootings in the state's capital Austin last week that left one person dead and 13 injured and a 2019 gun massacre at a Walmart in El Paso in which 23 people were killed and 23 others injured.

US Representative from Texas Veronica Escobar said in a tweet Wednesday that by signing the bill Abbott "has chosen to betray the victims of gun violence."

"Despite overwhelming support for gun violence prevention legislation, Republicans, led by a cowardly governor, are more interested in groveling for the gun lobby's attention than they are in preventing gun violence and honoring victims and survivors in El Paso and across Texas," she tweeted.

State Representative Vikki Goodwin had asked Abbott on Monday to veto the bill after the shooting in Austin.

"We cannot ignore the pattern of gun violence that we have seen again and again...We must intervene to break this cycle," she said in a statement, arguing that gun laws "impose boundaries, create order and set a tone" in addressing gun violence.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott conservative US states HB1927 WBAP

Texas OKs public gun-carrying without permit

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters