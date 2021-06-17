ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Roller-coaster life: Ivory Coast's returning ex-president Gbagbo

  • Gbagbo accused France, the former colonial power, of involvement in a plot that led to his arrest by Ouattara's forces.
AFP 17 Jun 2021

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo, who returns home on Thursday after a nearly 10-year absence, has known glory and humiliation in equal measure in his long and chequered career.

The 76-year-old is set to fly back to the country he ruled from 2000 to 2011, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague confirmed his acquittal of crimes against humanity.

The charges arose from a five-month conflict sparked by Gbagbo's refusal in late 2010 to accept defeat in a presidential election to his rival Alassane Ouattara, whose victory was endorsed by the UN.

More than 3,000 people were killed before Gbagbo was arrested in the economic hub Abidjan on April 11, 2011, and transferred to the ICC.

Gbagbo accused France, the former colonial power, of involvement in a plot that led to his arrest by Ouattara's forces.

His popularity does not seem to have suffered from his long absence. Thousands of people have been preparing to welcome him in working-class districts of Abidjan.

In his native Gagnoa in central west Ivory Coast, preparations for a hero's welcome are well under way for the leader nicknamed the "Lion of Africa".

UN International Criminal Court Alassane Ouattara Laurent Gbagbo

Roller-coaster life: Ivory Coast's returning ex-president Gbagbo

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters