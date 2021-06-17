ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Sales tax conundrum for online marketplaces

BR Research 17 Jun 2021

In its attempt to digitize, document and bring the sellers and retailers in the tax ambit, the government has proposed in the federal budget FY22 that online marketplaces will have to register for GST collection from the sellers at 17 percent, bringing goods being sold through online platforms under the sales tax net and the online marketplace as supplier in respect of third-party sales through the platform. However, it hasn’t been taken well by the e-commerce sector including the online marketplaces as well as the budding SMEs and startup, and entrepreneurship experts.

There is little debate whether sellers and suppliers must be registered for sales tax. Is the strategy right to spur sales tax registration as well as growth of SMEs and small sellers and suppliers on online marketplaces? There are varying views depending on the time horizon. In simple terms, government proposed legislation will require an online marketplace provider or the facilitator to collect sales tax on behalf of its sellers whether or not the goods are owned by the platform. This in the long run should help document, register, and create a level playing field, whereas the crux behind shifting the tax collection burden from small sellers to the online marketplaces could be streamlined and simplified collection mechanism from one entity instead of a large number of smaller sellers.

But the online marketplaces are not happy with the proposed move. They believe that it could be counterproductive and further incentivize unregistered sellers to stay away from digital marketplace platforms (which otherwise is a step closer to getting documented). On the other hand, they are also weary of the fact that the onus and burden of collecting and depositing sales tax as an output tax will be on the online marketplace industry under the new proposal; and they won’t be able to claim input tax on the invoices in case the sellers and suppliers are from the informal/unregistered segment (which is a huge majority of the sellers on their platforms).

Such changes in legislation are not uncommon; Many states in the US have enacted similar laws that require the online marketplaces to collect and remit sales tax on sales facilitated on behalf of the sellers. The catch here however is that such changed have been brought only recently after decades of industry growth and development. Pakistan is still too young into the industry.

Where on one hand, the government seems to be focusing on seller documentation that could attract foreign investment in the sector, it looks like an abrupt switch the way it is proposed could slowdown growth in the overall e-commerce activity and the online marketplaces that mostly include SMEs, early startups, home-based sellers and small and medium suppliers. Online platforms are key in the digital transition of economies; COVID-19 has further strengthened their role in helping SMEs “going digital”. A balanced, gradual and a staggered approach with conditions and thresholds might work better than a hasty switch over.

Ecommerce SMEs Sales Tax GST online marketplaces digital marketplace platforms

Sales tax conundrum for online marketplaces

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters