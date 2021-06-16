REDRETAIL partners with 1LINK

KARACHI: REDRETAIL (JV of REDtone Group and iDMission LLC) and 1LINK signed an agreement to enable bill payments across retail stores in Pakistan.

According to the aggreement, REDRETAIL will be assuming the role of bill initiator using 1LINK's Bill Payment Service (BPS) which is host to over 1,000 billers and enables entities to collect fixed/invoice based and variable/top-up payments.

Pakistan is growing aggressively in terms of financial inclusion via country's economic policies. Through this collaboration, consumers will have the facility to pay their bills for all billers on boarded on 1LINK Bill Payment platform including utility bills, education fees and government associated payments, through retail/kiryana stores. REDtone Digital Services CEO Mahnoor Nadeem said agreement with 1LINK ensures that REDtone can offer disruptive services to the consumer right at their neighbourhood stores.

1LINK CEO Najeeb Agrawalla said 1LINK is pleased to partner with REDRETAIL for enabling retailers to collect bills via 1LINK BPS.

Customers today want convenient ways to engage with and manage their daily financial lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021