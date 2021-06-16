Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (June 15, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
16 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile 1950
Indus 2120
Bajwa 1970
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2080
United 2040
Abdullah Textile 2000
Indus 2100
Bajwa 2100
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2250
Suriya Tex 2250
United 2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2250
Nadeem Textile 2220
Indus Dyeing 2320
Abdullah Textile 2200
Lucky Cotton 2200
22/1.
Bajwa 2250
United 2250
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2350
26/1.
AL-Karam 2400
Amin Text 2400
Shadman Cotton 2400
Diamond Int'l 2400
Lucky Cotton 2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2550
Al-Karam 2550
Jubilee Spinning 2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2550
Lucky Cotton 2420
Diamond Intl 2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2350
Amin 2350
Indus Dyeing 2470
Bajwa 2350
Nadeem Textile 2350
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1600
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1680
Masal 1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 180.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 200.00
75/36/0
Imported 162.00
Local 144.00
Rupali 142.00
75/36/Him
Imported 175.00
Local 154.00
Rupali 152.00
100/36/0
Imported 160.00
Local 133.00
Rupali 124.00
100/48/INT
Local 141.50
Rupali 134.00
Imported 165.00
150/48/0
Imported 143.00
Local 123.50
Rupali 120.00
150/48/Him
Imported 149.00
Local 126.00
Rupali 124.00
300/96/0
Imported 130.00
Local 111.00
Rupali 108.00
300/96/Him
Imported 138.00
Local 119.50
Rupali 116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 150.00
Local 129.00
150/144/Him
Imported 154.00
Local 133.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 168.00
Local 154.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 190.00
Local 154.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 143.00
75/72/SD
Imported 140.00
50/36/BR
Imported 141.00
Local 173.00
100/36/BR
Imported 134.00
150/48/BR
Imported 132.00
300/96/BR
Imported 132.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 158.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 161.00
A. A. Cotton 163.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 167.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 172.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 183.00
A. A. Cotton 183.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 172.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 194.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 207.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 223.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 196.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 197.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 245.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 197.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 215.00
Prima 215.00
Local (AVG Price) 204.00
30/S
Kcetex 217.00
Prima 217.00
Local (AVG Price) 210.00
40/S
Kcetex 247.00
Prima 246.00
Local (AVG Price) 240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 210.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 143.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 148.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 153.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 155.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 166.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 171.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 195.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 178.00
A. A. Cotton 175.00
Lucky Cotton 180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 180.00
IFL 174.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 184.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 187.00
IFL (52 48) 188.00
A. A. Cotton 185.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 193.00
Zainab (Combed) 195.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 195.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 206.00
Zainab (Combed) 207.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 205.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 221.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 220.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 215.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 232.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 240.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 255.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 185.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 190.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 200.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 210.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 220.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 230.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 204.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 202.00
I.C.I. Bright 205.00
Rupali 1.D 204.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 202.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 202.00
Ibrahim 1.D 204.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 205.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 206.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 360.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 360.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 360.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 360.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 10.06.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.