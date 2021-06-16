Markets
LME official prices
16 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2125.00 2504.00 9900.00 2186.00 18276.00 33182.00 3043.00 2240.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2125.00 2504.00 9900.00 2186.00 18276.00 33182.00 3043.00 2240.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2478.00 9935.00 2207.00 18307.00 31662.00 3058.00 2246.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2478.00 9935.00 2207.00 18307.00 31662.00 3058.00 2246.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27707.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27707.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
