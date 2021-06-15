ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
South African rand dips as markets await US Fed meeting

  • Rand traded at 13.8050 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.
  • South African financial markets will be closed for a public holiday on Wednesday when the Fed statement will be released.
Reuters Updated 15 Jun 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand dipped on Tuesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting to see whether the US central bank would signal any change to the its monetary policy outlook.

At 1657 GMT, the rand traded at 13.8050 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The rand has been 2021's top performing emerging market currency, gaining more than 6% in the year so far, spurred by a boom in global commodity prices and low-interest rate environment in developed markets.

But the currency has suffered losses since the start of last week as traders cash in some of the gains.

"Although the rand has run out of steam for the time being, I would be careful of leaning towards a weakening rand just yet," Citadel Global director Bianca Botes said in a currency note.

"These levels continue to be rather appealing to any entity looking to hedge imports, or individuals looking to externalise funds," said Botes, adding that a conservative Fed would continue to be beneficial for the rand.

The Fed's two-day meeting starts on Tuesday.

Traders globally will look closely for hints in the Fed meeting's final statement about whether and when it plans to taper its bond buying programme, amid concerns about inflation as the US economy bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

South African financial markets will be closed for a public holiday on Wednesday when the Fed statement will be released.

Local stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index closing 0.96% lower at 61,062 points and the broader All-Share index down 0.93% at 67,311 points.

Anglo American Plc was the biggest loser on the blue-chip index, falling just over 4%. Earlier on Tuesday, an Australian inquiry into a blast at one of its Queensland mines found the miner had exposed workers to excessive risk.

South African rand dips as markets await US Fed meeting

