EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports

Reuters 15 Jun 2021

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 24.88 million tonnes by June 13, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday. That was down from 33.94 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

The Commission indicated, however, that figures for France in the latest weekly EU data only ran to June 2. EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 7.06 million tonnes, against 7.17 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 13.92 million tonnes, down from 19.07 million.

Since Jan. 1, the European Commission's data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

