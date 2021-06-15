Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
15 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (June 14, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 155.63 155.50 155.18 155.08 154.85 154.45 154.88
EUR 188.34 188.24 187.96 187.95 187.80 187.42 187.08
GBP 219.55 219.37 218.92 218.76 218.46 217.90 217.39
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
