KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (June 14, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 155.63 155.50 155.18 155.08 154.85 154.45 154.88 EUR 188.34 188.24 187.96 187.95 187.80 187.42 187.08 GBP 219.55 219.37 218.92 218.76 218.46 217.90 217.39 ===========================================================================

