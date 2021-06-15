ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 15 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (June 14, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 14.06.2021   VALUE 14.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1310% PA             0.6190%PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.1018% PA            0.6483% PA
For 12 months          -0.0108% PA            0.8643% PA
For  2 Years            0.0108% PA            1.3643% PA
For  3 Years            0.0108% PA            1.6143% PA
For  4 years            0.0108% PA            1.8643% PA
For  5 years            0.0108% PA            2.9893% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 14.06.2021   VALUE 14.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1663% PA            0.5838% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1455% PA            0.6045% PA
For 12 Months           0.0841% PA            0.7909% PA
For  2 Years            0.0841% PA            1.2909% PA
For  3 Years            0.0841% PA            1.5409% PA
For  4 years            0.0841% PA            1.7909% PA
For  5 years            0.0841% PA            1.9159% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 14.06.2021   VALUE 14.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.2990% PA            1.0490% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2803% PA            1.0303% PA
For 12 Months           0.2421% PA            1.1171% PA
For  2 Years            0.2421% PA            1.6171% PA
For  3 Years            0.2421% PA            1.8671% PA
For  4 years            0.2421% PA            2.1171% PA
For  5 years            0.2421% PA            2.2421% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 14.06.2021   VALUE 14.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1528% PA            0.5972% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1848% PA            0.5652% PA
For 12 Months          -0.2018% PA            0.6732% PA
For  2 Years           -0.2018% PA            1.1732% PA
For  3 Years           -0.2018% PA            1.4232% PA
For  4 Years           -0.2018% PA            1.6732% PA
For  5 years           -0.2018% PA            1.7982% PA
========================================================

