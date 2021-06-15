Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (June 14, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 14.06.2021 VALUE 14.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1310% PA 0.6190%PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.1018% PA 0.6483% PA For 12 months -0.0108% PA 0.8643% PA For 2 Years 0.0108% PA 1.3643% PA For 3 Years 0.0108% PA 1.6143% PA For 4 years 0.0108% PA 1.8643% PA For 5 years 0.0108% PA 2.9893% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 14.06.2021 VALUE 14.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1663% PA 0.5838% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1455% PA 0.6045% PA For 12 Months 0.0841% PA 0.7909% PA For 2 Years 0.0841% PA 1.2909% PA For 3 Years 0.0841% PA 1.5409% PA For 4 years 0.0841% PA 1.7909% PA For 5 years 0.0841% PA 1.9159% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 14.06.2021 VALUE 14.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2990% PA 1.0490% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2803% PA 1.0303% PA For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 14.06.2021 VALUE 14.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1528% PA 0.5972% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA For 12 Months -0.2018% PA 0.6732% PA For 2 Years -0.2018% PA 1.1732% PA For 3 Years -0.2018% PA 1.4232% PA For 4 Years -0.2018% PA 1.6732% PA For 5 years -0.2018% PA 1.7982% PA ========================================================

