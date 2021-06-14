Markets
EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 24.88 million tonnes by June 13
- EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 7.06 million tonnes, against 7.17 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 13.92 million tonnes, down from 19.07 million.
Updated 14 Jun 2021
PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 24.88 million tonnes by June 13, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.
That was down from 33.94 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.
The Commission indicated, however, that figures for France in the latest weekly EU data only ran to June 2.
EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 7.06 million tonnes, against 7.17 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 13.92 million tonnes, down from 19.07 million.
Since Jan. 1, the European Commission's data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.
Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi
EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 24.88 million tonnes by June 13
Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22
Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry
Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months
Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round
Saudi Arabia allows women to register for Hajj without male guardian
On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday
Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak
UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary
Govt has deprived Sindh of its due share of water, funds: CM Murad
G7 issues anti-China communiqué
Read more stories
Comments