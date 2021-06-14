ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
S&P 500 opens near record high as focus shifts to Fed meet

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 4248.31.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34472.52,
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Monday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance on monetary policy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 4248.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34472.52, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 14.0 points, or 0.10%, to 14083.467 at the opening bell.

