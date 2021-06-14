ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.41%)
ASL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.99 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.37%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.79%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.14%)
HUBC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
JSCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
KAPCO 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.45%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.35%)
PAEL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.77%)
PIBTL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.71%)
POWER 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.86%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.55%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.95%)
PTC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.56%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.2%)
UNITY 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,347 Increased By ▲ 64.61 (1.22%)
BR30 27,844 Increased By ▲ 242.44 (0.88%)
KSE100 48,796 Increased By ▲ 491.09 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,689 Increased By ▲ 210.38 (1.08%)
Brent oil may rise into $73.38-$73.80 range

  • The contract is yet to pull back towards the wedge. The higher it rises, the unlikely this pullback occurs.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $73.38-$73.80 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $72.71.

The break is convincing, as it followed two corrections on June 9 and June 10. The break signals a continuation of the uptrend towards the range of $74.47-$75.55 range.

Oil is expected to maintain its slow rise towards the target range.

A realistic target will be either $73.38 or $73.80. Support is at $72.08, a break below which could cause a drop into $70.95-$71.62 range.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave 5, which is expected to be roughly equal to the wave 1, to travel to $74.47.

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact and is extending towards $75, as suggested by a confirmed wedge.

The contract is yet to pull back towards the wedge. The higher it rises, the unlikely this pullback occurs.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil Oil oil usa

