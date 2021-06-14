ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.91%)
ASL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.35%)
AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.8%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 127.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.07%)
EPCL 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.5%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
FFL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.58%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.15%)
HUMNL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.4%)
JSCL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.03%)
KAPCO 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.16%)
PAEL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.21%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.35%)
POWER 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
PPL 91.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.83%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.17%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (6.12%)
TRG 165.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-1.69%)
UNITY 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
WTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
BR100 5,353 Increased By ▲ 71 (1.34%)
BR30 27,858 Increased By ▲ 257.07 (0.93%)
KSE100 48,800 Increased By ▲ 495.17 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,659 Increased By ▲ 179.91 (0.92%)
Toshiba wants to include two foreigners among new board, hold EGM

  • Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Toshiba Corp will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to hold include two foreigners among new directors, the chairman of the board said on Monday.

Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit conglomerate said two board members and two executives are stepping down, following an explosive investigation that revealed the company had colluded with the government to pressure shareholders.

